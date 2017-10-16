Money Talks: Kenya Airways looking for new ways to take off

Kenya Airways' loss for its latest financial year stood at $100 million. And it has been in the red for three years. But it now has a new management team and they are confident they can navigate the airline through the storm clouds. John-Allan Namu reports.