Austria Elections: Sebastian Kurz set to form coalition government

In Austria, postal votes are still being counted, but early results show 31 year old Sebastian Kurz has led his conservative People's Party to victory. He's set to become the world's youngest leader. He will open talks to form a coalition government with either the far-right Freedom party or the Social Democrats. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Vienna. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world