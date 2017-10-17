Erdal Akkaya performs with Berlin Symphony Orchestra

The baglama has been a rich part of Turkey's musical history for centuries. But what happens when you fuse it with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra? This question was answered over the weekend at Istanbul's beautiful Aya Irini, a centuries old Greek Orthodox church. Joseph Hayat reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world