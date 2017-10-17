Wolf Alice's new album 'Visions of a Life'

Indie act Wolf Alice are seen as one of the most productive bands in the industry. They've been putting out critically acclaimed releases since their 2012 debut. Now with their new album, 'Visions of a Life' the British rockers finally take a shot at international chart success. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world