Israel-Palestine Tensions: Illegal settler homes to be built in Hebron

Israel is moving ahead with plans for thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers. And for the first time in more than a decade, construction has also been approved in the mostly Palestinian city of Hebron. It follows demands by settlers for more housing. Our correspondent Mohammad Hamayel has the details.