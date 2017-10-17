Amazon Conservation: Locals fight to preserve rainforest's wildlife

Brazil's Amazon rainforest is one of the most biodiverse on earth. It's home to thousands of types of species of plants, birds and reptiles. But conservation cutbacks by the government have put the Amazon's animals at risk. Christine Pirovolakis looks at how local farmers and fisherman are taking matters into their own hands to preserve the rainforest and its wildlife.