The War in Syria: SDF forces fully capture Raqqa from Daesh

The rule of Daesh in the Syrian city of Raqqa is over. The terror group had made it the capital of their so-called caliphate in 2014. A US-backed alliance of Syrian forces says they've taken full control of the city, although pockets of resistance remain. TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world