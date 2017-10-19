Colombia Plastic Homes: Lego-like bricks help Colombian housing crisis

About 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced each year, but only a fraction is recycled. In Colombia though, one company is turning plastic into building blocks for affordable housing. Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Carta-henna, on how low-income families are being empowered by bricks that look a lot like they were made by Lego.