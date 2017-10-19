Austria’s political future

Austria is set to have a new chancellor: 31-year old Sebastian Kurz. His conservative People's Party won the most votes in Sunday's election but not an outright majority, which means he has to choose a coalition partner. There are two dramatically different options. But it's widely expected Kurz will go with the far right Freedom Party, leading Austria down a path that is more euro-skeptic, Islamophobic and anti-refugee.