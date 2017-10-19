China’s Communist Congress

The political maneuverings of Xi Jinping could drastically change the makeup of China's Communist leadership. The political elites are gathering in Beijing for a twice a decade party congress. And at the end of the week, we could see Xi throw his rivals out, and install a small group of loyalists who could elevate him to the heights of Mao Zedong.