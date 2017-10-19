The Turner Prize with its curator Sacha Craddock

The Turner Prize is definitely one of the most controversial and prestigious prizes of the contemporary art world. Four artists have the privilege of being shortlisted for this year's prize, but is there already a clear front runner? To discuss more about it Turner prize curator Sacha Craddock joins us.