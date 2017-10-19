TRT World Forum: Erdogan calls for reform to global order

The first ever TRT World forum has ended with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling for an end to injustice and a reform of the existing global order. The two-day event brought together political leaders and analysts from all over the world to look at some of the biggest challenges facing us today. Shamim Chowdhury reports.