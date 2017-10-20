Japan Election: A country divided over constitutional pacifism

Most people in the world would agree peace is a good thing. But very few countries have actually made it the law. Japan has, and people there have lived with constitutional pacifism for 70 years. But now a growing number of people want to change that, in particular in the face of potential aggression from North Korea. As Joel Flynn reports, it's a question that's at the forefront of many people's minds, just ahead of parliamentary elections.