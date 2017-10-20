Roundtable: Pesticides and Food

Most of the world's commercial fruit and vegetables are grown with pesticides. They're a cheap and efficient way to ensure populations are fed. But some believe they are far from the answer to global food security -- and need to be scrutinised more thoroughly for their potential health effects.