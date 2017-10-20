Treasures up for auction from the collection of Tommy Hilfiger

A dress worn onstage by Tina Turner. A chandelier made of vintage tennis rackets. An Andy Warhol screen print of a Liza Minnelli portrait. These are just some of the treasures up for auction from the personal collection of US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Let's take a look… Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world