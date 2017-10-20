October 20, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US race relations
It's a powerful symbol of protest. For weeks, American football players have been kneeling during the national anthem. They're protesting the killings of black men by police. Donald Trump says they're unpatriotic and should be forced to stand or be banned. The NFL hasn't gone that far yet. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
US race relations
Explore