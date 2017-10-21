Alternative Housing: New solution for shared living in New York

Moving to a new city can be a daunting prospect, especially if rents are high and space is limited. But housing companies have come up with a solution -- shared living. It's not a new concept, but a number of firms are promoting ready-made roommates as an easy, affordable way to start in a new location. But could capitalizing on convenience radically alter urban communities? Nick Harper reports from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world