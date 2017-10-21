Palestine's Instagram Stories: Social media stars want to show off Gaza

Three wars and an economic blockade have led the UN to warn that the Gaza Strip is fast becoming "unliveable". But life continues even in dire conditions, and some young photographers in Gaza have taken matters into their own hands. They're turning to Instagram to show a side of daily life that's often been overshadowed by conflict. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story.