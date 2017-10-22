California Wildfire: Residents return home after days of deadly fire

Insurance companies in California estimate they'll pay out more than one billion dollars to homeowners after the state's deadliest ever wildfires. At least 42 people died and more than 100,000 were evacuated. Harry Horton was there and sent this report from Santa Rosa, California.