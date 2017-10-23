Japan Snap Elections: PM Abe promises to deal with North Korea threat

Shinzo Abe has won a landslide victory to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Abe's coalition, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, has secured what's called a supermajority. With at least two-thirds of the seats in parliament, Abe will have enough support to push ahead with plans to change Japan's pacifist constitution. Caitlin McGee explains.