54th International Antalya Film Festival with Christopher Walken

There's sun, sea and sand. And this week in Antalya, there's also plenty of cinema. We sent our Miranda Atty to the Turkish Mediterranean province for the 54th annual international film festival. She also had a chance to sit down with the festival's guest of honour - Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world