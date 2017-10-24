Money Talks: Interview with venture capitalist, Tim Draper

Even as Tesla prepares to ramp up its presence in China, one of the company's earliest investors insists he will not invest any more money in the Asian country. TRT World’s senior business producer Mobin Nasir spoke to venture capitalist, Tim Draper on the sidelines of Startup Istanbul 2017. He began by asking Draper about the changes international investors want to see in China's capital controls. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world