Roundtable: Working to death

Putting in long hours at the office can lead to the top, but also to increased stress and even health problems. In Japan, some people are working themselves to death. Are other parts of the world heading that way too? In Japan there's a word for working to death. It's 'Karoshi' and it's officially recognised as a cause of loss of life. A spate of deaths has forced the Japanese government to review labour laws. As working hours increase in other countries, should Japan be seen as a cautionary tale?