Kenya Elections: Fear grips voters ahead of presidential polls

Kenya's Supreme Court will give a ruling to decide whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not. The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote. Nicole Johnston reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world