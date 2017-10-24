October 24, 2017
Kenya Elections: Fear grips voters ahead of presidential polls
Kenya's Supreme Court will give a ruling to decide whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not. The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote. Nicole Johnston reports.
