The War in Syria: Rebel-held Eastern Ghouta faces malnutrition

More than a thousand children in eastern Syria's Ghouta region are facing starvation, according to UNICEF. The rebel stronghold outside Damascus is under siege, and regime forces are not allowing in food or medical supplies. Nafisa Latic has more - with a warning some viewers may find the following pictures upsetting. Nafisa Latic reports.