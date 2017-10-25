Elia Suleiman talks about the 54th Antalya Film Festival

Turkey's most important film festival is in full swing. We are joined by the president of the jury Elia Suleiman to talk about how it has been going so far. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world