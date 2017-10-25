October 25, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Saudi to build new $500B economic zone
Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a new mega city on the Red Sea coast. The new economic zone, known as Neom, will connect the Kingdom to Jordan and Egypt. For more, Ellen Wald, Scholar at the Arabia Foundation, joins us from Florida. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: Saudi to build new $500B economic zone
Explore