Money Talks: Saudi to build new $500B economic zone

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a new mega city on the Red Sea coast. The new economic zone, known as Neom, will connect the Kingdom to Jordan and Egypt. For more, Ellen Wald, Scholar at the Arabia Foundation, joins us from Florida. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world