LA police drones

The Los Angeles Police Department will start using drones on a scale never seen before in the United States. As part of a trial, for a one year, SWAT teams can authorise the use of the unmanned machines during standoffs and hostage takings. The chief of the LAPD says it'll keep his officers out of harm's way. But privacy advocates are warning this will begin a new era of surveillance. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world