Picture This: Colombian taxi drivers’ strike

Thousands of Colombian taxi drivers are on strike to protest ride-hailing apps. Are Uber and Cabify stealing their jobs? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world