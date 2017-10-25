Marawi liberation

The Philippines' military operation to liberate Marawi came to an abrupt end when Isnilon Hapilon was killed in a firefight along with his fellow militant leaders. President Rodrigo Duterte is calling it a victory. But not all Filipinos are convinced. Other militant groups still operate in the region, and their ranks could now be filled by young fighters with nowhere else to go.