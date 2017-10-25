Kenya Election: Presidential election to go ahead on Thursday

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is promising to turn his political coalition into a "resistance movement" and is urging supporters to boycott Thursday's repeat presidential election. Nicole Johnston has more from Nairobi on a turbulent day of protests and rallies across Kenya. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world