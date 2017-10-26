Thai King Funeral: Thousand attend cremation of King Bhumibol

It's been more than a year since the death of Thailand's longest reigning leader. The King will only now be laid to rest. The 88-year old's body is to be cremated according to Buddhist traditions, and hundreds of thousands of Thais are set to attend the service.