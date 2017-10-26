CAR Unrest: UN chief calls for 900 more peacekeepers

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for 900 extra peacekeepers to be deployed to the Central African Republic. Antonio Guterres is in the country to draw attention to what he calls a "forgotten crisis".