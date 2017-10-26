Money Talks: US Senate blocks class-action lawsuits

United States banks and credit card companies have won an important legislative victory. The Senate has passed a bill overriding regulations that would have allowed consumers to file group lawsuits against financial institutions. For their analyses Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world