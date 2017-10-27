Looking into "paper architect" Nazimi Yaver Yenal exhibition with curator Buke Uras

Tradition and modernity... The convergence between the two has been a great source of inspiration for all artists in Turkey since the early republic era. And architect Nazimi Yaver Yenal was no different. Let's have a look at this extraordinary Turkish artist's career with an exhibition that takes place in Istanbul. And to discuss this further, we are joined from Paris by curator Buke Uras.