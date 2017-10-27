WORLD
Looking into "paper architect" Nazimi Yaver Yenal exhibition with curator Buke Uras
Tradition and modernity... The convergence between the two has been a great source of inspiration for all artists in Turkey since the early republic era. And architect Nazimi Yaver Yenal was no different. Let's have a look at this extraordinary Turkish artist's career with an exhibition that takes place in Istanbul. And to discuss this further, we are joined from Paris by curator Buke Uras.
October 27, 2017
