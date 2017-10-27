Kenya Election: Presidential election rerun limbo divides voters

The electoral commission estimates voter turnout at 48 percent. Violence and an opposition boycott sharply reduced the number of people queuing to vote. At least 3 people have been killed in the unrest, which led authorities to suspended voting in four areas.