WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan’s deserting soldiers
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a fleeting visit to a US base in Afghanistan this week. There he met President Ashraf Ghani to reaffirm America's commitment to helping Afghanistan keep itself safe and secure. But that's proving to be an incredibly challenging task. The country has been rocked by multiple attacks in recent months. And a new report says the number of US-trained Afghan troops going AWOL, has doubled in the past year. But why? And what does this mean for the fight against the Taliban? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
Afghanistan’s deserting soldiers
October 27, 2017
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us