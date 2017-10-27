Afghanistan’s deserting soldiers

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a fleeting visit to a US base in Afghanistan this week. There he met President Ashraf Ghani to reaffirm America's commitment to helping Afghanistan keep itself safe and secure. But that's proving to be an incredibly challenging task. The country has been rocked by multiple attacks in recent months. And a new report says the number of US-trained Afghan troops going AWOL, has doubled in the past year. But why? And what does this mean for the fight against the Taliban?