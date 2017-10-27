Meet Turkey’s first female aerobatic pilot

Aerobatics requires phenomenal composure and nerves of steel. It involves mid-air maneuvers including loops, rolls and spins. It's a sport traditionally dominated by men, but Semin Ozturk in Turkey is trying to change that. Paul Scott went to find out more. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world