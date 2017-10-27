WORLD
Money Talks: ECB to curb but extend bond-buying program
The European Central Bank has taken another big step towards ending its enormous economic stimulus programme. For nearly three years, the ECB has been buying tens of billions of dollars of European government bonds, every month. It has effectively been printing money to help the region recover from the 2008 financial crisis. And it cut interest rates to below zero. As Europe recovers, the central bank is now scaling back some of these measures. But it has to be careful to not do so too quickly in case it triggers a new crisis. For more, Kevin Ozebek joins us from Brussels. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
