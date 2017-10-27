Strait Talk: Raqqa falls to a group with terrorist links, many are asking if it was really liberated

Daesh is defeated in its stronghold of Raqqa. But is it really a victory for Syria? Caught red-handed. That's how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described US support for YPG militants in Syria. They're the ones who helped recapture Raqqa, making up the majority of the US-backed SDF fighting force. But right after taking over Raqqa, they raised banners of the leader of the PKK terror group that has killed thousands of Turkish citizens. It's called into question who exactly, will now take control of Raqqa. For now, many are seeing Daesh's defeat in their self-proclaimed capital as a major victory. But it's come at a high price for civilians. Courtney Kealy reports