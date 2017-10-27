Strait Talk: Why are Turkey’s EU accession talks on hold?

Turkey's President Erdogan has said the idea of European civilization has ended. The criticism comes at a time when the EU is set to reconsider accession funds earmarked for Turkey. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has previously called for a complete end to Turkey's bid to join the EU. Omer Kablan reports