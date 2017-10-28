Cancer Discovery: Turkish doctor develops non-invasive diagnosis

Turkish scientists have developed microchip technology that they say could be used to diagnose cancer. According to the researchers, their discovery could ultimately replace traditional methods, such as biopsies. Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world