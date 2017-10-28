Kenya Election: Voting in four areas delayed indefinitely

Kenyans are waiting to find out whether a new President will be announced. That's despite only around 30 percent of people voting. Voting in several regions has been indefinitely delayed, after violence flared up during Thursday's repeat presidential poll. Nicole Johnston reports.