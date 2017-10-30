Money Talks: UK watchdog investigates probes of hotel booking websites

Hotel booking websites are being investigated by United Kingdom's competition watchdog over concerns that they are misleading consumers and preventing them from finding the best deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said it is looking into whether sites were using pressure tactics into booking rooms. Booking website Trivago says will continue to work with the CMA to explain the benefits it delivers to consumers while Booking.com refuses to comment. Interview with Simon Wilmore, board member of British Guild of Travel Writers.