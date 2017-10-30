Money Talks: Opioid crisis in the United States

After Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a US national emergency a pharmaceuticals billionaire has been arrested on charges of bribing doctors to prescribe his firm's opioid painkiller. Opioid has a devastating impact in the US. More than 20,000 people died in 2016 due to overdoses of prescription medications. It has cost the US more than $78B a year. For more analysis Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.