Gokhan Cete talks about the world of art smuggling

Countries around the world are demanding culturally important art and artefacts created within their borders, be returned. Over the years priceless works of art - from paintings to sculptures - have been stolen, looted or illegally obtained by collectors. France is the latest country fighting to have some of its cultural and artistic heritage returned. For more on this, we talk to a specialist in the world of art smuggling Gokhan Cete, who is also an expert at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism here in Turkey.