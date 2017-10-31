Kenya’s election crisis

The incumbent president, Uhura Kenyatta secured the most votes, but opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the poll, called the entire election a sham. He now wants to hold yet another vote. There have been demonstrations and violence, leading to deaths and injuries. Many registered voters didn't even go to the polls. Some feared for their own safety, some were apathetic, while many others faced the outright closure of their polling station over security concerns. So what's next for Kenya?