New York City Attack: Eight people killed and 11 seriously injured
At least eight people were killed and 12 injured after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Centre memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun. Uzbekistan now says it's looking into reports that the suspect was a citizen of the central Asian nation. That's according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. Frank Ucciardo reports from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
