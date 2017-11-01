Roundtable: Young Leaders

The world is seeing a move towards young leaders. Do the under 40s offer a fresh approach to sometimes jaded democracies? Or could they do with a few more years of experience? They're often elected on the promise of change. A move away from the traditional political establishment towards something more progressive. A new generation with different ideas. So what impact could young heads of state have, on social and economic structures in their countries and indeed the world? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.