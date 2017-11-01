Stranger Things and 80s revival in pop culture with Alican Pamir

Netflix may have started out as just an internet content distributor, but it's grown to become one of the entertainment industry's biggest success stories. With original programming including TV series like House of Cards, its shows are not only eagerly anticipated by fans but are also winning critical acclaim as well as Emmy Awards. One of the company's most beloved series is a throwback to 80s pop culture. And, it's back for a second season. We talk about Stranger Things and 80s comeback in today's pop culture with Alican Pamir who is a producer at TRT World and a connoisseur of all things pop culture.